Gardaí seek public's assistance in locating missing 17-year-old girl

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 02:01 pm

A 17-year-old girl is missing from Limerick.

Lauren Larrissey Brennan was last seen on November 12 in Avoca, Co Wicklow.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating Lauren.

She is described as being 5'7 in height with long, light brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Lauren was wearing a navy tracksuit with a white stripe and pink runners.

Anyone who has seen Lauren or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


