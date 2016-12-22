Gardaí seek public assistance in locating missing Cork teenager

Gardai in Cork are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

16-year-old Natasha McNeill was last seen at 7.30pm yesterday evening at Wilton Shopping Centre.

Natasha is described as being 5ft 6in in height, of slight build with brown eyes and dark plum colored hair with a long pony tail.

When last seen she was wearing a pink hoodie, dark blue tracksuit bottoms with a grey line down the side and grey/orange runners.

Gardaí are very concerned for Natasha and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.