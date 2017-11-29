Gardaí seek help to find elderly man missing from Dublin care centre for two weeks

An elderly man has gone missing from a care centre in Dublin.

Brendan Burke, who is aged 71, is missing from Bloomfield Care Centre in Rathfarnham, Dublin 16.

He was last seen two weeks ago on November 15 at the care centre on Stocking Lane in Rathfarnham.

Brendan is five foot 11inches tall with a medium build, dark brown hair, blue eyes and glasses.

Anyone who has seen Brendan or who can help to find him is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01-6666500, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.