Gardaí seek help in finding 61-year-old Mayo woman

Thursday, November 09, 2017 - 09:18 am

Gardaí want the public's help in finding a 61-year-old woman missing from Mayo.

Nuala Smyth who lives in Cong was last seen on the October 30 in Dublin City centre.

She's described as 5 foot 8' inches in height, of slim build with brown-blonde shoulder length hair and when last seen was wearing a purple-blue jacket and slacks.

Nuala was driving a blue Fiat Punto registered number 06 D 42366.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


