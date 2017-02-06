Gardaí seek assistance in search for teen missing in Kilkenny

Update Feb 7: Rebecca Folan has been located safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Rebecca 'Becky' Folan.

Rebecca was last seen on Friday February 3 at her home at Hebron Park, Kilkenny.

She is described as being 4’ 8” in height with brown hair. Rebecca has distinctive tattoos on her wrist.

Gardaí are concerned for Rebecca’s welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000 the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.