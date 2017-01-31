Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí seek assistance in locating missing woman from Kilkenny

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 08:50 am

Gardaí are appealing to the public for their assistance in locating a missing 42-year-old from Kilkenny.

Aoife Petrani from St Patricks Gate, Outrath Road, Kilkenny, failed to return home from work on January 24.

She was last seen at The Aishling Hotel, Parkgare St, Dublin on 28 January.

Aoife is described as 5ft 7in, broad build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí at Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

