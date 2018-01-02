Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí seek assistance in locating missing man in Limerick

Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - 10:34 pm

Gardaí are seeking help from the public in locating a missing man in Limerick.

Patrick Higgins, 46, has been missing since New Year's Day.

He was last seen in the John Carew Park area of Limerick City at approximately 10.50am on January 1.

Patrick is described as 5'7" of medium build, blue eyes and a shaven head.

When last seen he was wearing a grey hoodie with Crosshatch written on the sleeves in navy writing, navy denim jeans and navy Timberland shoes.

He wore a white sweater under the hoodie.

Gardai and Patrick's family are very concerned for Patrick and anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Rd Garda station Garda Station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.


KEYWORDS

Missing Person

More in this Section

Leo Varadkar will stay in politics ’for as long as the people want me’

Record number of patients waiting on trolleys or chairs unnacceptable, according to Simon Harris

'No evidence' that families 'game the system' by pretending to be homeless in Dublin

Check your EuroMillions tickets here


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Katherine Zappone: Straight ‘repeal or not’ question must be put to voters

Flu epidemic could derail health service

Expert: Tuam DNA tests can be used at mother and baby home

Katherine Zappone: Homelessness now a national emergency

Lifestyle

Tower of inspiration for Cork writers

Jarlath’s organ freeman show

Making Cents: Brave new world for your 2018 finances

Dieting fads through the years

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 30, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 39
    • 44
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »