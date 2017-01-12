Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí seek assistance in locating man missing in Laois

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 12:24 pm

Gardai are seeking the public’s help in finding a 42 year old man missing in Co. Laois.

Krzysztof Misztela was last seen at 2:30pm yesterday afternoon, after leaving his home at Broacka Walk, in a grey Skoda Superb with registration 02-KE.

He’s described as being 6 foot tall, with brown hair, of medium build with a goatee type beard.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

Anyone who has seen Krzysztof or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station.

