Gardaí searching for missing woman in Drogheda

Gardaí in Drogheda Co Louth are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 39-year-old woman in Drogheda.

Patricia Byrne, from Saint Finians Park, has not been seen since approximately 8.45pm on Wednesnday November 22.

Patricia is described as 5’8’’ in height, skinny build, with hair dark on top, blonde at the ends and worn downwards.

When last seen she was wearing black leather leggings, a cream cardigan and was wearing brown calf length boots.

She has a white backpack type bag with multi-coloured spots which is gone from her home address.

Gardaí believe she may have left her home address in a Navy Peugeot type saloon car.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact the Gardaí at Drogheda station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.