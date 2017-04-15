Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí search for teenager Derek Cleary

Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 04:03 pm

Gardaí have asked for the public's help to find missing teenager Derek Cleary.

Derek, 16, is described as 5’11”, about 80kg (12.6 stone), of medium build, with brown hair (short on sides, longer on top) with blue eyes, clean shaven.

Derek was last seen in the Clontarf area last Wednesday, April 12, wearing a black hat, black jacket, grey cotton trousers and white trainers.

Anyone who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01-6664800, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

FG senator calls for new jobs following closure of cigar plant in Roscommon

Minister for Communications under pressure to save rural post offices

Another R116 tragedy 'could happen'

72 gardaí trained to use drug test


Today's Stories

Murder inquiry after father killed in hit and run

Ireland tolerated abuse of children, says legal expert

Cork protest over treatment of gay men in Chechnya

Locals in Waterford aim to make Syrians feel at home in Ireland

Lifestyle

Towers and Tales: Michael Morpurgo has a burning passion for stories

Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Ask Audrey: 'My wife gave up sex for Lent, I’m worried I’ll be over-excited on Sunday'

Things to do with the kids this Easter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 