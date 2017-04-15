Gardaí search for teenager Derek Cleary

Gardaí have asked for the public's help to find missing teenager Derek Cleary.

Derek, 16, is described as 5’11”, about 80kg (12.6 stone), of medium build, with brown hair (short on sides, longer on top) with blue eyes, clean shaven.

Derek was last seen in the Clontarf area last Wednesday, April 12, wearing a black hat, black jacket, grey cotton trousers and white trainers.

Anyone who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01-6664800, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.