Gardaí search for missing woman last seen on Christmas morning

Gardaí have asked for the public’s help to find missing woman Louise Brennan.

The 37 year old has been missing from her home in Paulstown since Christmas morning.

She was last seen at around 11am at Rathaleek, Callan.

Louise is described as 5'6" in height, straight shoulder length dark brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a lilac/purpled coloured hoody, blue jeans and grey hiking boots.

It is believed Louise may be driving her car a silver Toyota Corolla 04 CW 2410.

Gardaí and the family of Louise are very concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen or may have any information to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5036, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.