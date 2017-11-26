Gardaí search for missing teenager Nathan Kelly

Gardaí have asked for the public's help to find missing teenager Nathan Kelly.

The 15-year-old has been missing from Dublin 1 since Friday.

Nathan in described as 5'6'' slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen on Temple Street at approximately 4.30pm on Friday.

He was wearing black track suit top, grey Adidas tracksuit bottoms and white runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01) 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.