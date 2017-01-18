Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí search for missing teenager Courtney Twomey

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 08:37 pm

Gardaí have asked for the public’s help to find missing teenager Courtney Twomey.

The 17-year-old is missing from Kells, Co Kilkenny, and was last seen at around 9.45pm last night.

She is described as 5' 1" in height, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing navy leggings, navy puffa jacket with a fur collar, white runners and carrying a backpack.

Anyone who has seen Courtney or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056-7754150, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

