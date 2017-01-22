Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí search for missing man Edward Canavan

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 09:12 pm

Gardaí have asked for the public's help in finding missing man Edward Canavan.

The 50-year-old has been missing from his home at Coolnasneachta, Myshall, Co Carlow since yesterday morning.

Edward left his home on foot yesterday morning at around 9am.

He is described as being 5'6" in height, of medium build, balding and has blue eyes.

When last seen, Edward was wearing a dark grey cardigan and black shoes. He also wears glasses.

Edward may have travelled to Kilkenny City yesterday.

Gardaí and Edward's family are concerned for his welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.

There is no photograph of Edward was available from gardai at this time.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

PSNI investigating fire that put family in hospital

Man arrested in connection with Dublin robbery

38-year-old pedestrian dies following collision with a car in Laois

IFA welcome extra support for farmers, fishermen and local communities


Today's Stories

Public rows in behind Olympian O'Donovan brothers to bestow Cork Person of the Year

Bylaws ‘will spell the end of horse fairs’, say horse traders

Donald Trump’s Life next for Irish cartoonist?

Woman hit by €1 coin sues council

Lifestyle

Greece's Corfu island is postcard perfect

The no make-up trend is beginning to catch on

It is impossible for women to be sexist towards men

The Irish designers bringing couture back to Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 