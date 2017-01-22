Gardaí search for missing man Edward Canavan

Gardaí have asked for the public's help in finding missing man Edward Canavan.

The 50-year-old has been missing from his home at Coolnasneachta, Myshall, Co Carlow since yesterday morning.

Edward left his home on foot yesterday morning at around 9am.

He is described as being 5'6" in height, of medium build, balding and has blue eyes.

When last seen, Edward was wearing a dark grey cardigan and black shoes. He also wears glasses.

Edward may have travelled to Kilkenny City yesterday.

Gardaí and Edward's family are concerned for his welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.

There is no photograph of Edward was available from gardai at this time.