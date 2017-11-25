Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí search for man missing from Dublin care centre

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 71-year-old in Dublin.

Brendan Burke is missing from Bloomfield Care Centre, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16.

Brendan was last seen on November 15 at Stocking Lane, Rathfarnham in Dublin.

He is described as being 5'11", of medium build, with dark brown hair.

Brendan has blue eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone who has seen Brendan or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01-6666500, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


