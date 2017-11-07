Gardaí renew appeal for missing 16-year-old

Gardaí in Dublin have renewed their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Jason Collins.

Jason was last seen in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin on October 24.

He is described as 5'4” in height, of thin build with blue eyes and short brown hair.

Gardaí say Jason is considered to be a high risk missing person and there is great concern for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.