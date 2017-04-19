Gardaí renew appeal for information on fifth anniversary of Kerry murder

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on the murder of a father in County Kerry five years ago.

58-year-old James Cahillane was found dead at his home in Beaufort in Killarney in the early hours of April 19 2012, after neighbours noticed that the house was on fire.

A murder investigation was launched after a post mortem revealed that he was assaulted before the blaze but five years later the crime remains unsolved.

The investigation will be featured in the upcoming edition of Crime Call, which will be aired on Monday April 24.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160 or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.