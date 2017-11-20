Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí refuse to work at station in Sligo over 'unsafe' building condition

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 07:53 am

Gardaí in Sligo Town are refusing to enter their own station today.

Up to 101 officers based in the building say it is overcrowded and unsafe.

They say they will not return until conditions improve.

Garda Ray Wimms, a divisional representative for the force in the Sligo Leitrim division, said: "Every member that is due to work this morning, is working. We want to ensure there is no disruption to our service to the people of Sligo.

"Every patrol car will be out and every call will be answered. There is a contingency implemented by superintendents so that there is an emergency control room off-site."

The Department of Justice said: "Sligo Garda Station houses the regional headquarters for AGS [and] is an historic building.

"Some refurbishment work has taken place recently and there is a programme in place to build a new station in conjunction with the OPW through a Public Private Partnership."


