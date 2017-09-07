Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí question two men and teenager after 'callout' video prompts weapons seizure in Cork

Thursday, September 07, 2017 - 08:30 am

Two men in their forties and a teenager are being held over yesterday's major weapons seizure in Cork city.

Guns, ammunition, knives, slash hooks and other weapons were seized during raids on 16 properties in the Knocknaheeny area.

Two caravans and a 4x4 vehicle were also seized, as well as jewellery and cash.

The men are being held at Togher and Bridewell Garda Stations.

It comes after a video was released which prompted the major raid.

More than 50 Gardaí were involved in searches at a halting site in Holyhill, Knocknaheeney, yesterday which followed a 'callout' video posted online on Saturday.


