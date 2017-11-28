Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardai overtime ban imposed between now and Christmas according to reports

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 10:08 pm

Overtime for Gardai in major urban centres has been cancelled between now and Christmas, it has emerged this evening.

It is understood the budget for the year has been exhausted and overtime for Gardai has been cancelled as a result.

Media reports suggest that in Cork and Dublin senior officers have been instructed to cease sanctioning overtime, effective from Tuesday.

Sinn Fein tonight slammed the reports as ’disgraceful’ saying the issue must be addressed as a matter of urgency.

The party’s spokesperson on Justice Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire went on to say the ban was something which should be addressed immediately.

“The Christmas period is now upon us, and is an extremely busy time for Gardaí nationwide, particularly those posted in larger cities and towns.

“The fact that the Budget has been exhausted before one of the busiest periods of the year points to under-resourcing, and this simply is not sustainable nor acceptable.

“Does this now mean the Gardaí will operate on a skeletal staff for the rest of the year; resulting in larger number of crimes not being responded to?

“This must be addressed as a matter of urgency, and is worrying to say the least.”


KEYWORDS

GardaiOvertime

