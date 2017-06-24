Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí make two arrests and seize €100k worth of heroin in Dublin

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 06:41 pm

Gardaí have arrested two people after two heroin seizures in Dublin yesterday.

Officers carried out a planned search of a house in Dublin 1 early yesterday morning and found around €30,000 worth of heroin. A man in his 40s was arrested during the raid.

In a follow-up search of a flat in the Dublin 1 area, heroin worth around €70,000 was seized and a woman in her 30s was detained.

Gardaí also seized mobile phones, cash and drug paraphernalia.

The man and woman are being held under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Store Street Garda Station.

File photo.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

50 cyclists on two day charity cycle to raise funds for COPD

Monaco's Prince Albert explores mother's roots during Ireland visit

Man in 80s dies after being knocked down in Mayo

Ex-paramilitary commander turned supergrass admits 200 terrorist offences


Today's Stories

From rock bottom to Mayor of Co Cork

Tensions mount at Aer Lingus amid cabin crew rostering row

Defences Forces training Malian army in ‘difficult mission’

Man who found human remains in garden living in 'own horror movie’

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 