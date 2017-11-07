Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí make three arrests after shotgun fired during high-speed chase

Tuesday, November 07, 2017 - 11:09 am

Gardaí have arrested three men after a shot was fired during a high-speed chase in Co. Kildare last night.

The three men, aged 23, 27 and 32, were detained after the incident at Larch Hill, Monasterevin Co Kildare at around 9.30pm last night.

Gardaí saw a black Audi estate car with a partial registration number 151 G driving at speed through Monasterevin over the draw bridge onto Main Street before heading towards the Kildare Road.

Shortly afterwards, it was seen by Gardaí at a location known locally as Ashgrove where it was then pursued by officers.

The car then stopped on the road at Larch Hill where the front seat passenger got out of the car and produced what Gardaí have described as a shotgun.

He fired a shot and nobody was injured.

A number of armed Garda units were alerted and at 10.30pm Gardaí from the Regional Support Unit stopped a silver Hyundai car at Pollardstown in Newbridge.

Three men were arrested in connection with the earlier incident and are being held at Portlaoise and Tullamore Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939.


