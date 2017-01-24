Gardaí make arrest in Eddie Hutch murder investigation

Gardaí investigating the murder of Eddie Hutch have arrested a man.

The man in his late 20s was arrested on the Northside of Dublin at around 2:30pm today.

Eddie Hutch Snr, who was aged 59 and a taxi driver, was shot dead in his home at Popular Row, Dublin 3, on February 8, 2016.

He was a brother of Gerry Hutch, aka The Monk, who attended his funeral in disguise on February 19.

The arrested man is being held under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 as amended in a Garda Station in North Dublin.