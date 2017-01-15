Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí make arrest after man in his 20s found with stab wounds in Co. Offaly

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 01:36 pm

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after what Gardaí are calling "a serious assault" in Co. Offaly this morning.

The assault happened at McAuley Drive in Birr just after 1am this morning.

The man, aged in his mid 20s, suffered apparent stab wounds and was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, where his condition is described as "critical".

Gardaí have arrested a man in his early 20s close to the scene, and he is being held at Birr Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who lives at or was in the McAuley Drive, Townsend Street, New Road and Pound Street areas between 12.30am and 1.30am this morning to contact them at Birr Garda station on 057 9169710, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

No winner of Lotto jackpot

Gardaí hunt gang targeting Cork homes in spate of burglaries

Bus Éireann 'making all efforts to ensure no passengers are discommoded'

Gardaí arrest uninsured motorist driving five times over legal alcohol limit


Today's Stories

Club shaft embedded in golfer’s head after holiday taxi crash in Spain

John Halligan to marry partner in Cork

Boy left brain damaged, blind at birth to get €1.35m

James Reilly rectifies receipt row after referral

Lifestyle

Book review: Turkey - The Insane and the Melancholy by Ece Temelkuran

Antigua is a piece of paradise on the Caribbean

BABY MAKERS: How British scientists are deciding the future of humanity

This much I know: Cormac Ó hEadhra, radio presenter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 