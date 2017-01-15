Gardaí make arrest after man in his 20s found with stab wounds in Co. Offaly

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after what Gardaí are calling "a serious assault" in Co. Offaly this morning.

The assault happened at McAuley Drive in Birr just after 1am this morning.

The man, aged in his mid 20s, suffered apparent stab wounds and was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, where his condition is described as "critical".

Gardaí have arrested a man in his early 20s close to the scene, and he is being held at Birr Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who lives at or was in the McAuley Drive, Townsend Street, New Road and Pound Street areas between 12.30am and 1.30am this morning to contact them at Birr Garda station on 057 9169710, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.