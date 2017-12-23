Update: Aoife Hawthorn has been found safe and well

Earlier: Gardaí in Dublin are looking for help in finding a missing teenager.

13-year-old Aoife Hawthorn was last seen on Lismore Road in Crumlin yesterday afternoon at around 4pm.

She is described as 5’6" in height, with long brown hair and of medium build.

When last seen, Aoife was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and runners.

Anyone with information should contact Crumlin Garda Station on (01) 666-6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.