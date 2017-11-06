Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí launch murder inquiry after man's death in Donegal

Monday, November 06, 2017 - 06:28 am

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation in Co Donegal following the death of a 36-year-old man in Letterkenny last week.

Gardaí were called to an incident at Sylvan Park shortly before 5pm on Wednesday last, where the man had received serious injuries following an assault.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital and died on Thursday as a result of his injuries.

A post-mortem was carried out and the investigation has now been upgraded to murder.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí.


More in this Section

Man due in Longford Court following discovery of cannabis 'grow house'

Warning to Cork homeowners after string of burglaries by travelling crime gangs

Survey reveals cost is the main barrier to keeping fit

Calls for Government to implement Citizen's Assembly climate change recommendations


Today's Stories

One in 10 stroke victims not hospitalised on time

Cork Flood Defences: Two sides have different views on solution to city’s flooding issues

People ‘should be marching’ to protest at homelessness

Cork woman's grows hair to 14in in length to help two charities

Lifestyle

Take a walk on the wild side with award-winning wildlife cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson

Meet the Birdman of Allihies

Online Lives: Elaine Hall

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »