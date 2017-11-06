Gardaí launch murder inquiry after man's death in Donegal

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation in Co Donegal following the death of a 36-year-old man in Letterkenny last week.

Gardaí were called to an incident at Sylvan Park shortly before 5pm on Wednesday last, where the man had received serious injuries following an assault.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital and died on Thursday as a result of his injuries.

A post-mortem was carried out and the investigation has now been upgraded to murder.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí.