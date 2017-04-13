Gardaí launch fresh appeal for information on Fiona Sinnott, missing since 1998

Gardaí have launched a fresh appeal for information into the disappearance of Wexford woman Fiona Sinnott.

The 19 year old was last seen leaving Butler’s pub in Broadway at midnight on the 8 of February 1998.

Four people - 3 men and a woman - seen on the road near where Fiona disappeared around that time - have ever come forward.

Earlier this year forensic equipment was brought in to compare DNA in her home with a criminal database.

So far Gardaí have carried out 459 inquiries and taken 355 statements in relation to the case.