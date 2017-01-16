Gardaí investigating suspected drugs related death of Cork teen

Update 5;15pm: It is suspected the 16-year-old boy who died in Cork may have taken drugs.

It is believed at this time that it is a drugs related death.

Gardaí do not suspect foul play, but will know more after the results of the post-mortem are released.

It was originally thought there was a link with an earlier death of a 27-year-old man in Greenmount on Sunday, however this has since been dismissed.

Earlier: Gardaí are investigating after a 16-year-old boy died in Cork city.

The alarm was raised just after 10.30am this morning.

A doctor and ambulance personnel pronounced the boy dead at the house in Deermount this morning.

The boy was taken to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem and the scene was closed for a technical examination.

Gardaí have said they are waiting for the results of the post-mortem to determine the path of the investigation.