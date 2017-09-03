Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí investigating grandmother's murder arrest elderly man and two women

Sunday, September 03, 2017 - 06:08 am

Three people have been detained at Bray and Wicklow Garda stations overnight, as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Patricia O'Connor.

The grandmother and mother of two was reported missing on June 2, and her dismembered remains were discovered across a 30km stretch of the Wicklow mountains later the same month.

Gardaí investigating her murder arrested a 73-year-old man in Meath yesterday and two women aged 19 and 38 in Dublin.

A man previously arrested and charged in relation to the case is currently before the courts.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Department to carry out full inspections after fire safety issues found in primary schools

Fire fighters dampen down blaze at industrial unit in Dublin

Auctioneers warn of boom-time house prices by the end of the year

Housing Minister finalising review of Rebuilding Ireland in order to tackle homeless 'crisis'


Today's Stories

Housing summit convened following deaths of homeless people

Review of Celtic Tiger-era schools’ fire safety

Tragedy as scientist drowns while swimming abroad

Bandon locals rally to raise €240k for hospital dayroom

Lifestyle

How TV shows are giving us travel inspiration

‘Judge me on my food’ says Danni Barry - Ireland's only Michelin star female chef

Watch: There's a buzz in Ballyvourney with the success of a new beekeeping co-operative

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 