Gardaí investigating discovery of woman’s body in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of a woman’s body in a flat in Rathmines in Dublin.

The discovery was made shortly after 12.30pm today.

The woman is believed to have been aged in her mid-40s.

The body remains at the scene and a Garda Technical unit is carrying out a preliminary examination.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out tomorrow morning, the results of which will determine the course of a Garda investigation.