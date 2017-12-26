Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí investigating discovery of woman’s body in Dublin

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 05:01 pm

Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of a woman’s body in a flat in Rathmines in Dublin.

The discovery was made shortly after 12.30pm today.

The woman is believed to have been aged in her mid-40s.

The body remains at the scene and a Garda Technical unit is carrying out a preliminary examination.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out tomorrow morning, the results of which will determine the course of a Garda investigation.


KEYWORDS

More in this Section

Two arrested after stolen-car drama in Belfast

Latest: Rescuers battle difficult conditions on Carrauntoohil mountain

Orla Tinsley tells followers of ’shiny new lungs’ in tweet

Watch: Cork couple discuss dramatic Christmas Day birth


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Young couple who were homeless reveal how Apollo brought light to our lives

New collection quite literally maps the colonisation of Ireland 500 years ago

Homelessness described as 'social stain of this generation' by FF leader

Taoiseach concerned over ‘cult status’ of Scientology

Lifestyle

Dingle keeps tradition alive as they celebrate Wren's Day

2017 has been a rockin’ good year for the music world

Working around the Christmas tree: Meet the people who will be in work on the big day

Six movers and shakers of the arts scene on their 2017 highlights and 2018 expectations

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 23, 2017

    • 5
    • 14
    • 28
    • 29
    • 32
    • 38
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »