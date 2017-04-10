Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí investigating death of James Nolan find human torso

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 07:57 pm

Detectives digging in a Dublin park for the remains of a convicted rapist who vanished over six years ago have found a human torso.

An excavation of a site in Tolka Valley Park in Finglas began at the start of April as part of an investigation into the death and disappearance of James Nolan.

An arm, forensically identified as that of Nolan, was discovered on Dublin's Dollymount Beach in 2011.

Investigating gardaí said they were since handed information indicating that "a particular part of Tolka Valley in Finglas is an area of interest".

They have described the ongoing dig as a significant operation.

Nolan, from Dublin, had previously served 14 years in jail for rape and false imprisonment.

Gardaí in Tolka Valley Park in Finglas, Dublin. Photo: PA

