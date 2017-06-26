Gardai investigating Carlow attack anxious to speak to couple seen in area

Update 8.40pm: Investigating Gardaí are particularly anxious to speak to a male and female couple who were walking in the area between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning.

Gardai in Carlow were alerted to the discovery of an unconscious and injured woman in her 50’s on the grounds at Pollerton Castle, Pollerton Road, Carlow early yesterday afternoon.

The woman was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny and is described as being in a serious condition. The scene was preserved for a technical examination.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses and in particular to anyone who travelled on Staplestown Rd, St Patricks Avenue or Pollerton Road between the hours of 2am and 5am on Sunday morning to contact them.

In addition Gardai are appealing to any drivers of vehicles that may have travelled these roads between the above times and have footage from Dash Cams to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Update: Gardai were this evening continuing to appeal for witnesses after a serious assault on a woman in her 50’s in County Carlow.

The woman in her 50s was found unconscious yesterday afternoon.

The woman was found with serious injuries on the grounds of Pollerton Castle in Carlow town, shortly after 1pm.

She was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny for treatment where she remains in a critical condition this evening.

Garda say it appears she suffered a serious assault and are appealing to any witnesses or drivers that may have travelled through the area and who have Dash Cam footage to contact them

A full incident room has been set up at Carlow Garda Station and anyone with any information is asked to come forward.