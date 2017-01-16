Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí investigating Bray assault release man without charge

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 07:59 am

A man has been released by Gardaí investigating an assault on a young man in Bray.

The victim was found with serious injuries at James Everett Park shortly before 2am yesterday morning.

Officers detained a man in his mid-twenties for questioning, and he has now been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Meanwhile, another man is still being held in relation to an incident which left a man in his 20s critically ill in hospital in County Offaly.

He was stabbed in Birr just after 1am yesterday morning, and the man being questioned by Gardaí is in his early 20's.

