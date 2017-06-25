Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí investigating after man dies at Body and Soul festival

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 07:23 am

A man has died at the Body and Soul festival in county Westmeath.

The 31 year old collapsed and was treated at the festival's medical tent by advanced paramedics and a consultant doctor in emergency medicine, however he passed away.

His remains have been removed to the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar and a post mortem will be carried out.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

This is the first time someone has died at the festival, which has been running for eight years.

"There was an incident on the site at Body&Soul Festival today.

"We can confirm that An Garda Siochana at Delvin Garda Station are investigating a non-suspicious sudden death.

"The male was taken to the medical tent this afternoon by medical staff and tended to at the time by advanced paramedics and a consultant doctor in emergency medicine.

"Our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this time.

"We will continue to work closely with the Gardai on their investigation in this matter.

"The team at Body&Soul are absolutely devastated by the news today.

"We have no further information. It is a matter for the Gardai."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS body and soul, gardai

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Minister Coveney 'more engaged' than predecessor says Mary Lou McDonald

Patients in South East have the right to better care says Minister

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man dies following alleged assault in Waterford

Teenager cut and bruised when beaten by gang with bar


Today's Stories

From rock bottom to Mayor of Co Cork

Tensions mount at Aer Lingus amid cabin crew rostering row

Defences Forces training Malian army in ‘difficult mission’

Man who found human remains in garden living in 'own horror movie’

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 