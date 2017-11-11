Gardaí investigating after car is engulfed in flame at Limerick filling station

by David Raleigh

Gardai are investigating an incident in which a car exploded into a ball of flames near a fuel pump at a filling station in Limerick this Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at an Amber Service Station, on the outskirts of the city, located on the Old Cork Road.

Gardai are reviewing CCTV footage from cameras at the service station as part of their ongoing enquiries.

Munster Regional Fire Control received a 999 call about a “car fire” at 5.40pm.

One unit attached to the Limerick City Fire Service attended the scene.

Firefighters put out the blaze quickly, and no injuries were reported.

Photo Source: Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service

The fire service posted photos of a black car on fire at the service station and a large volume of smoke coming from the vehicle.

The car involved is believed to be a Mercedes model.

A spokesperson for the fire service posted: “Our Crews have dealt with this car fire at a City Filling Station. Thankfully a speedy response prevented a larger incident.”