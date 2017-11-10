Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí investigate sudden death of man in Donegal

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 05:47 pm

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 30s in Carndonagh.

Shortly after 8pm yesterday evening, Gardaí were called to an incident at a house in Carndonagh.

Emergency services were at the scene providing treatment to a 37-year-old man.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later and his body was removed to Letterkenny Hospital.

The local Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem is scheduled to be carried out by the State Pathologist tomorrow morning.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation. Gardaí are continuing to preserve the scene.


