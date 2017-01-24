Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí investigate Kinahan link to weapons seizure that includes submachine gun 'ready for use'

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 03:55 pm

Up to 20 firearms, including an assault rifle and a submachine gun, have been seized in west Dublin.

Gardaí investigating criminal gangs made the discovery at a Greenogue Industrial estate earlier.

Three men in their 40s and 50s have been arrested and are being held in the west of the capital.

Gardaí are examining whether the seizure coincides with a €37m cannabis haul at the weekend, and if the crimes are linked to the Kinahan gang.

Detective Superintendent with the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Tony Howard, says the guns appeared to be ready for use.

Det. Supt Howard said: "There's no doubt, and I am keen to protect the integrity of the investigation, but I can say at this stage that a number of firearms were actually loaded and it would appear were ready to be taken away.

"Whether it's part of the feud or not, the reality of it is these guns are linked to serious organised crime, and when you seize firearms that are loaded, it's indicative of the fact that you've saved someone's life, because they are ready for use."

Armed gardai with the Forensic Technical Bureau at the scene in Greenogue business park in Rathcoole Co Dublin. Pic: RollingNews.ie

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Girl Guides Ireland changes policy to accept transgender girls

Mick Wallace disputes Garda Commissioner's dealings with whistleblowers

EU 'will do everything to preserve' North's peace agreement in Brexit talks

Here are the road projects to benefit from the €324m in Govt grants this year


Today's Stories

Council to clamp down on parking fine dodgers

Councillors set for €3.5k pay rise in expenses reform

Woman’s ‘filthy’ leaflet alleged sex abuse

The Everyman celebrates its 120th birthday

Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 