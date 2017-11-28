Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí investigate death of homeless man in Dublin

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 07:00 pm

Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 50s in Dublin.

Emergency services were called to Ranelagh this afternoon and brought the man to St Vincent's Hospital in a serious condition.

Inner City Helping Homeless said the man has been sleeping rough for some time.

He later passed away and Gardaí have confirmed a file is being prepared for the Coroner's Court.

Inner City Helping Homeless CEO Anthony Flynn said: “We have warned all week of the continuous rise in rough sleeper numbers with little or no emergency contingency implementation. The cold weather initiative has already failed.

"This is an unacceptable situation and a death that could have been avoided with proper access to beds. Our calls continue to fall on deaf ears as promises to deliver 200 beds by December 18 is too late.

"The winter has hit hard now and this beds are essential, we need emergency intervention and an immediate response from the Minister and Dublin Regional Homeless Executive. ”


More in this Section

Read Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan's address to the Dáil on email scandal in full

Varadkar must use Brexit veto if required in border battle, says Gerry Adams

Department of Justice Secretary General retires amid scandal fallout

In quotes: Momentous day at the Dáil as Frances Fitzgerald resigns


Today's Stories

Raid victims demand justice reform

Truancy case goes to Supreme Court

Air Corps disclosure source is facing discharge

Breath test scandal ‘has been swept under carpet’

Lifestyle

Co-working the new buzzword

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »