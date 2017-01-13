Gardaí investigate armed robbery in Wexford

Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery at a post office in County Wexford this afternoon.

Three men, believed to be armed with a firearm, sledge hammer and a pickaxe handle, entered the premises in Kilanerin in Gorey shortly after midday.

They threatened staff and assaulted a female employee causing minor injuries.

The culprits fled the scene, in the direction of Tinahely, County Wicklow, with a small amount of cash in a grey coloured LandRover Sport, partial registration 151 D.

A fourth man was driving the vehicle and is believed to have remained in it outside the premises during the incident.

A burnt out vehicle was later located at Clonegal, County Carlow and has been seized by Gardaí for technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.