Gardaí investigate after dog shot in Dublin

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 07:41 pm

A dog has been shot with what appears to have been a handgun in Dublin.

The German Shepherd has undergone surgery and a bullet has been removed from her neck close to her spine.

The Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) has handed the bullet over to Rathfarnham Gardaí and the dog, who has been named Victoria, is said to be doing well in the circumstances.

Spokesperson Gillian Bird said: "We got a call from a vet in Dublin 15 to say that he had taken a dog in, that he had done some preliminary x-rays because of the injuries to the dog, and they discovered that there was some foreign object in the dog's neck.

"So when the dog came up to the DSPCA, we did further investigations and found what looked like a bullet.

"It was only when they actually went in and removed the item, that they discovered that it was indeed a bullet."


