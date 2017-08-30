Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí in Dublin looking for owners of stolen power tools

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 04:46 pm

Gardaí are looking for the owners of property they have recovered.

Gardaí conducting a checkpoint on Stockhole Lane, Cloughran, Co. Dublin stopped a van containing a large amount of new and second hand power tools in May.

The tools, with an approximate value of up to €26,000, were seized.

Many of the tools seized are specialised items that would only be used by car or heavy goods mechanics and may have been taken from such garages.

It is believed that some of the tools may have been taken in the UK and the North.

If you think you may own some of the property and wish to arrange to view same, please email ballymun_ds@garda.ie or contact Gardai in Ballymun on 003531 6664493.

Please note proof of ownership will be required.

Take a look through the gallery below to see some of the items gardaí seized.


