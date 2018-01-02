Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí in Cavan appealing for witnesses after fatal New Year's stabbing

Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - 07:25 am

Update: 7.30am: Gardaí in Cavan are appealing for witnesses after the fatal stabbing of a polish man on New Year's Eve.

The 40-year-old was attacked after a row in his home in Ballyjamesduff and later died in hospital.

Gardaí want to talk to anyone who was driving on the Dublin road between 10.30pm and midnight and who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Gardaí at the scene of the incident in Ballyjamesduff. Pic: Lorraine Teevan.

Earlier: An investigation is continuing in Cavan this morning after the fatal stabbing of a Polish man on New Year's Eve.

The attack happened in the Dublin Street area in Ballyjamesduff at around 11.oopm on Sunday night.

The 40-year-old man who was taken to Cavan General Hospital where he was pronounced dead yesterday morning.

Gardaí have been in contact with the man's family in Poland and a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed.


