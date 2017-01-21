Gardaí hunt for two men after woman injured in jewellery shop robbery

A female employee has been injured during the robbery of a Dublin jewellery store this evening.

Two men entered the premises at The Diamond in Malahide Village at around 5pm.

They threatened staff and stole a number of items, including watches, and escaped in the direction of Church Road and Malahide Castle.

The first suspect is described as 5 foot 9 in height, around 50 years of age, wearing glasses and a yellow jacket.

The second is described as much younger than the first and wearing a black jacket and white hat.

It is believed the woman got a cut to her forearm during the incident, she has been taken to hospital and her condition is described as non-life threatening.

Gardaí have said at least one of the suspects had a knife.

Anyone who may have seen them before or after the robbery is asked to contact Malahide Garda station on 01 6664600.