Gardaí holding man at undisclosed location in relation to Eddie Hutch murder

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 08:27 am

Gardaí investigating the murder of Eddie Hutch are holding a man at an undisclosed location this morning.

Detectives say the man - who is in his late 20s - was arrested yesterday and is being questioned at a Garda station somewhere on Dublin's northside.

The brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch was shot dead at his home on Poplar Row nearly a year ago.

He was killed just days after the Regency Airport Hotel shooting in Dublin, when well-known criminal David Byrne (34) was gunned down at a boxing weigh-in at the hotel..

The murder of Eddie Hutch was widely seen as a revenge attack.

