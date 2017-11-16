Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí have seized drugs worth up to €5m in Meath

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 08:08 am

Drugs worth between €2m and €5m have been seized in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Two men in their 30s were also arrested by gardaí in a planned operation targeting organised crime.

It is understood the sting was targeting the Kinahan crime gang, and further arrests are expected in the Netherlands later.

In a planned operation yesterday afternoon, gardaí searched two industrial units in Ashbourne, Co. Meath and discovered vast quantities of cocaine and cannabis herb.

While not all of the drugs have been assessed, sources say they’re worth between €2m and €5m.

Two men aged 31 and 37 were arrested at the scene and are being held in Ashbourne Garda station.

The men, who are from Dublin, are being held under section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act - meaning they can be held for up to seven days.

Speaking from the Netherlands, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said the significant operation was coordinated with international law enforcement colleagues.

Searches of the two scenes will resume this morning, and further arrests are likely, possibly in the Netherlands.

Assistant Commissioner O'Driscoll is meeting Dutch law enforcement personnel and law enforcement personnel from other jurisdictions in the Netherlands today.


KEYWORDS

Kinahan

