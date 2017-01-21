Gardaí: €37.5m cannabis seizure 'a great result'

The seizure of a €37.5m cannabis haul at Dublin Port is a great result, Gardaí say.

The drugs are understood to have been hidden in farm machinery on board a ship which docked in the city.

Gardaí and Revenue officers, in a joint operation against organised crime gangs, recovered the stash on Friday.

Garda assistant commissioner John O'Driscoll said: "We are all about trying to achieve results and this I believe in anyone's estimation is a great result."

Gardaí said their investigation resulted in the identification and interception of a consignment which arrived into Dublin.

A subsequent search on Friday resulted in the seizure of 1,873 kilos (4,129 lbs) of herbal cannabis.

Gardaí said investigations are continuing both in Ireland and internationally, linked to the significant seizure of drugs destined for the Irish market.

The assistant commissioner added: "We are about trying to tackle organised crime in a significant manner. The business of organised crime will be impacted."

He listed a string of recent operations including the seizure of firearms from groups "intent on killing each other" in an apparent reference to recent gangland killings in the city.

Gardaí recently confiscated 18 cars in another blow against the underworld.

Assistant commissioner O'Driscoll added: "All of these actions together combine to have a significant impact on organised crime."