Gardaí confident human remains are those of James Nolan

Update 12.30pm: Gardai are confident that a torso found in Dublin yesterday is that of missing man James Nolan.

The discovery was made in Tolka Valley Park in Finglas after fresh information came to light.

The 46-year-old, who had served jail sentences for rape, went missing in November of 2010 and his dismembered arm was found on Dollymount beach in Clontarf several months later.

Supr. William Carolan and Det. Insp. Des McTiernan.

Superintendant William Carolan is from Blanchardstown Garda station: "We had updated information and you will appreciate because it is a live investigation, we are not going into the sources of that information.

"But clearly we were satisfied that there was enough credence to put substantial resources into the operation.

"And that information has no been verified by the finding of this torso."

The Garda will explain the information they have to date at the press conference later today.