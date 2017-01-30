Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí 'concerned' for missing teenage girl

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 08:59 pm

Gardaí say they are "concerned" for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl missing from her home in Inchicore, Dublin.

Jessica Anderson was last seen in the Inchicore area of the city at around 7pm yesterday evening.

She is described as being five feet three inches tall, with a slim build and long, blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing pale blue jeans and an orange coloured jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí on 01 6669700, the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666111) or any Garda station.

