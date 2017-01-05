Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí concerned about woman missing from Portlaoise

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 08:56 pm

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing woman in Portlaoise.

Susanne Krauss, who is in her early 50s, has been missing from the Dublin Road area of the town since Tuesday.

Susanne is described as 5 foot 9 in height of slim build with dark hair and a pale complexion, and when last seen she was wearing a purple top, blue jeans and carrying a blue handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 - 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

