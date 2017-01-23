Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí charge man in connection with robbery in Dublin

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 09:20 am

Gardaí investigating a robbery in Balrothery, Co Dublin, on Saturday have charged a 44-year-old man.

A man entered a commercial premises in Balrothery at around 9.20pm on Saturday night, demanded cash and threatened a female member of staff.

He was wearing a balaclava pulled down over his face.

He left on foot with a sum of cash, and the female employee was assaulted, but she did not require any medical attention.

Gardaí searched a house in Balbriggan and a man was arrested. He will appear before Swords District Court this morning.

